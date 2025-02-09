A word from our sponsors: Feb. 9, 2025 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

Top 5 Racine County Eye Stories from the week of February 7, 2025 Want to stay in the know? Here’s a roundup of the five most-read stories of the week, covering everything from new tariffs affecting Wisconsin businesses to a tragic accident in Burlington and a major milestone for local student-athletes. Catch up on the stories that had the community talking and stay informed on the latest developments. […] Racine County Eye Staff

Racine Unified’s $190 million referendum: What voters need to know At a Racine Founder’s Rotary Club meeting Friday morning, Racine Unified School District (RUSD) Superintendent Soren Gajewski delivered a stark warning to community leaders and business professionals: “Without additional funding, Racine classrooms will be more crowded, teachers will be stretched thinner, and critical programs could be cut,” he said. Gajewski is asking voters for a […] Denise Lockwood

History made: Case dance team earns first-ever shot at state championship RACINE, WI — For years, the J.I. Case High School dance team has been a symbol of school spirit, lighting up the sidelines at football and basketball games with high-energy performances. But this season, they took their talent to new heights—qualifying for State in D1 Pom for the first time in the school’s history. While […] Nick Payne

Meet Bugs: Featured Pet for February 7 RACINE, WI – Bugs is a friendly and outgoing 3-year-old pup looking for a loving home and available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus. This happy guy weighs 50 pounds and has a soft coat with beautiful brown eyes. Brightening Your Day Bugs is a handsome, smiley guy who enjoys lots of […] Racine County Eye Staff