A word from our sponsors: Feb. 7, 2025 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

History made: Case dance team earns first-ever shot at state championship RACINE, WI — For years, the J.I. Case High School dance team has been a symbol of school spirit, lighting up the sidelines at football and basketball games with high-energy performances. But this season, they took their talent to new heights—qualifying for State in D1 Pom for the first time in the school’s history. While […] Nick Payne

Meet Bugs: Featured Pet for February 7 RACINE, WI – Bugs is a friendly and outgoing 3-year-old pup looking for a loving home and available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus. This happy guy weighs 50 pounds and has a soft coat with beautiful brown eyes. Brightening Your Day Bugs is a handsome, smiley guy who enjoys lots of […] Racine County Eye Staff

Lola Fritz, 86, devoted wife, mother, and church volunteer, dies A life of love, faith, and family Lola Fritz, 86, of Union Grove, formerly of Racine, died peacefully on January 29, 2025, at Oak Ridge Care Center, surrounded by her loving family. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and woman of strong faith, she will be remembered for her warmth, generosity, and unwavering love for her […] Racine County Eye Staff

Modern Minimalism: How to Live with Less and Enjoy More In a world of fast fashion, constant advertising, and overflowing closets, many people feel weighed down by their possessions. The pressure to own more—whether it’s clothes, gadgets, or home décor—can lead to stress, debt, and a cluttered mind. Minimalism offers an alternative. It’s not about depriving yourself but about making conscious choices that bring clarity, […] Racine County Eye Staff