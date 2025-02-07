Two face child porn possession charges after Twin Lakes PD arrests

From the Twin Lakes Police Department:

The Twin Lakes Police Department recently conducted two separate investigations into child pornography, resulting in the execution of search warrants and the arrests of two individuals.

On Thursday, January 9, 2025, officers executed a search warrant in the 800 block of Ridge Circle. Nathan Bollow (20) was taken into custody and charged with eight counts of possession of child pornography.

A second investigation led to a search warrant on Friday, January 24, 2025, at a residence in the 300 block of East Hunt Avenue. Micah Griffiths (20) was taken into custody and charged with two counts of possession of child pornography.

The Twin Lakes Police Department is an active member of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, which assists law enforcement agencies in developing effective responses to technology-facilitated child exploitation. The ICAC Task Force provides investigative and forensic support, training, technical assistance, victim services, and community education aimed at preventing these crimes and protecting our children.

The Twin Lakes Police Department would like to thank agents from the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and K9 Iris from the Kenosha Police Department for their assistance during these investigations.

Chief Katie Hall emphasized the department’s strong commitment to protecting the most vulnerable members of our community. ‘There is no higher priority than the safety of our children. Our officers, in partnership with the ICAC Task Force, work tirelessly to ensure that those who exploit children are held accountable. We remain dedicated to seeking justice for victims and creating a safer community for all.”

Additional charges are anticipated as investigations continue. Due to the ongoing nature of these cases, no further information is available at this ti