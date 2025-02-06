Units responding for crash in Salem

Racine County Eye launches initiative to track education policy changes As federal lawmakers consider dismantling the U.S. Department of Education, local families need to understand how these sweeping changes could affect their children’s education. That’s why Racine County Eye is launching its Strengthening Local News 2025 initiative, starting with expanded education coverage. “When national policies hit local classrooms, parents need to know what’s at stake,” […] Denise Lockwood

Racine Alderwoman Mollie Jones dies, leaving legacy of public service RACINE, Wis. — The City of Racine is mourning the loss of Alderwoman Mollie Jones, a longtime public servant and advocate for her community. Jones, who recently won re-election to the Racine Common Council, passed away after years of dedicated service to the city. Jones represented Racine’s 2nd District for multiple terms, earning a reputation […] Denise Lockwood

Ascension All Saints Hospital Helping Feed Seniors in Need Ascension Wisconsin is committed to improving the health and wellness of the communities it serves but understands that creating healthy communities requires a collaborative approach. To improve health by addressing food insecurity, Ascension All Saints Hospital works with the Racine/Kenosha Community Action Agency to enroll eligible seniors in its Senior Stock Box service. Since May […] Elise Tehan

Beverly Petrowsky, 80, remembered for love of family and music A life filled with love and family Beverly Petrowsky, 80, died at her home on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. Born in Chippewa Falls on Dec. 3, 1944, she dedicated her life to family, finding joy in music, and trips to the casino. On Aug. 18, 1962, she married Ernest F. Petrowsky at Immanuel Lutheran Church […] Racine County Eye Staff