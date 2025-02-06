Units responding for crash in Salem

Feb 6th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

At about 2:24 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 8900 block of Highway 83 (Antioch Road) in Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue.

Per dispatch: Injuries being reported.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives