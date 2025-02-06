Twin Lakes Village Board approves adding school resource officer for Randall School

The Twin Lakes Village Board agreed Monday to create a school resource officer position at Randall School.

The officer will be an additional full-time member of the Twin Lakes Police Department.

Estimated cost of the position for wages and benefits is $126,000, TLPD Chief Katie Hall said at Monday’s Village Board meeting. The school district has agreed to pay 9 months of that cost annually. The other three months will be funded by the village.

Hall said the hours for that officer in the summer would likely be used for water patrol, with the advantage of it being straight pay, not overtime.

Hall said she sees the school resource officer serving as a “protector and a mentor” at the school.

The district began looking at a school resource officer a few years ago as part of priotiizing safety and learnng at the school, said district administrator Robert Antholine. In 2024, the School Board approved funding for an resource officer in it budget.



The board was interested in bringing on the officer as “another important layer of safety, security, as well as some level of peace of mind that as a School District we are doing everything that we can to keep our students and staff as safe as possible while they are on the Randall campus,” Antholine said in an email to westofthei.com.

A draft of an agreement between the village and district presented by Hall Monday had a three-year term. Trustee Kevin Fitzgerald advocated for a longer term, extending it to 5 years in his motion to approve the arrangement.

Once a new officer position is added, it is difficult to get rid of, Fitzgerald said. Hence the need for a longer commitment from the school district.

“Once we take on this person, we have them pretty much forever,” Fitzgerald said.

The motion to approve also stated attorneys for both sides will need to hammer out details and have that formal agreement approved. The motion passed by unanimous voice vote with Trustee Bill Kaskin absent.

At one time, a school resource officer was possibly going to be shared by Randall and Twin Lakes No. 4 School District (Lakewood School). However Lakewood was not able to commit financially to funding the position at this time, said Antholine, who also is the administrator for that district.