A word from our sponsors: Kenosha County ADRC to Offer Powerful Tools for Caregivers Online Class; register by Feb. 11

Music education at Raymond School: How Alison Walsh helps enrich students’ lives RAYMOND, WI — Raymond School music teacher Alison Walsh believes music education is more than just learning notes and rhythms—it’s about fostering creativity, confidence, and academic growth. She has been teaching for 14 years, sees firsthand how music opens doors for students, allowing them to express themselves in ways that other subjects might not. “I […] Heather Asiyanbi

Donald Chady, 85, devoted family man and longtime Racine resident, dies A life built on love and family Donald Chady, 85, of Racine, died peacefully at home on February 3, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. A dedicated husband, father, and grandfather, Don was known for his kind heart, hardworking nature, and love for the outdoors. Born on July 2, 1939, in Waupaca, Wisconsin, to Mabel […] Racine County Eye Staff

Sharlene Birkenstock, 83, devoted mother and motorcycle enthusiast, dies A life of hard work and adventure Sharlene Birkenstock, 83, of Racine, died peacefully on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at St. Monica’s Senior Living, surrounded by the love of her family. A devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Sharlene was known for her strong work ethic, adventurous spirit, and passion for motorcycles. Born on May 2, […] Racine County Eye Staff

Charles Nass, 96, Kenosha businessman and community leader, dies A life of service and leadership Charles “Chuck” E. Nass, 96, of Kenosha, died peacefully on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at Library Terrace Assisted Living. A dedicated businessman, veteran, and community leader, Chuck was known for his generosity, work ethic, and ever-present smile. Born in Racine on May 2, 1928, he moved to Kenosha in […] Racine County Eye Staff