Local groundhog Bristol Bob makes his 2025 forecast

Move over, Punxsutawney Phil — Kenosha County’s resident groundhog forecaster has a more optimistic outlook.
Hours after Pennsylvania’s famed Phil emerged to see his shadow on Sunday, Bristol Bob made his annual appearance at the Pringle Nature Center in Bristol Woods Park. And there was nary a shadow to be found.
Per Groundhog Day lore, Bob’s forecast suggests we’re in for an early spring. In seeing his shadow, Punxsutawney Phil called for six more weeks of winter.
If you’re looking for a tiebreaker, you might turn your attention to the famed Jimmy the Groundhog in Sun Prairie, Wis., who joined Bristol Bob in seeing no shadow on Sunday, portending an early spring — in Wisconsin, anyway.
Bristol Bob’s appearance highlighted the annual Groundhog Day celebration at Pringle Nature Center, which also included crafts for kids and a story time that featured a reading of the children’s book “Groundhog Gets it Wrong.”
As for whether the taxidermized Bristol Bob got it right, time will tell.
