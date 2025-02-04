Local groundhog Bristol Bob makes his 2025 forecast

Feb 4th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.
Onlookers watch as Bristol Bob makes his 2025 Groundhog Day forecast Sunday at the Pringle Nature Center in Kenosha County’s Bristol Woods Park. /Kenosha County photo

From Kenosha County Parks:

Move over, Punxsutawney Phil — Kenosha County’s resident groundhog forecaster has a more optimistic outlook.

Hours after Pennsylvania’s famed Phil emerged to see his shadow on Sunday, Bristol Bob made his annual appearance at the Pringle Nature Center in Bristol Woods Park. And there was nary a shadow to be found.

Per Groundhog Day lore, Bob’s forecast suggests we’re in for an early spring. In seeing his shadow, Punxsutawney Phil called for six more weeks of winter.

If you’re looking for a tiebreaker, you might turn your attention to the famed Jimmy the Groundhog in Sun Prairie, Wis., who joined Bristol Bob in seeing no shadow on Sunday, portending an early spring — in Wisconsin, anyway.

Bristol Bob’s appearance highlighted the annual Groundhog Day celebration at Pringle Nature Center, which also included crafts for kids and a story time that featured a reading of the children’s book “Groundhog Gets it Wrong.”

As for whether the taxidermized Bristol Bob got it right, time will tell.

Eleanor Baillie, 4, of Antioch, Ill., pets Bristol Bob as Environmental Educator Kelly Brower looks on during Pringle Nature Center’s 2025 Groundhog Day celebration Sunday at Bristol Woods Park. /Kenosha County photo
County Executive Samantha Kerkman talks with, from left, Kenosha residents Lily, Ami, River and Adam Kern during the 2025 Groundhog Day celebration Sunday at the Pringle Nature Center. Attendees gathered indoors for crafts and a story time before heading outdoors for Bristol Bob the groundhog’s annual appearance. /Kenosha County photo
Environmental Educator Kelly Brower reads “Groundhog Gets it Wrong” during the 2025 Groundhog Day event Sunday at the Pringle Nature Center as Lena Richardt, 2, of Pleasant Prairie, looks on. /Kenosha County photo
Bristol Bob, the Groundhog Day forecaster at Pringle Nature Center in Bristol Woods Park, makes his annual appearance Sunday. /Kenosha County photo
