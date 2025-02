Racine police contract: WPPA to address Common Council at Feb. 4 meeting over prolonged contract dispute RACINE, WI — The Wisconsin Professional Police Association (WPPA) will address the Racine Common Council tonight, calling attention to the city’s ongoing contract standoff with its police officers. WPPA Executive Director Jim Palmer, along with members of the Racine Police Association (RPA), will talk about their frustrations with the prolonged negotiations, which have left officers […] Heather Asiyanbi

Raymond School Board discusses April 1 referendum, potential cuts if it fails RAYMOND—The Raymond School Board met Feb. 3 for its regular monthly workshop, and members discussed the upcoming referendum and what could happen if it doesn’t pass on April 1. The district is seeking a three-year, non-recurring referendum of $750,000 annually to maintain operations and avoid significant budget cuts. “This referendum isn’t about adding anything new—it’s […] Heather Asiyanbi

Patricia Shacklett, 78, cherished mother and grandmother, dies A life of love and devotion Patricia Shacklett (née Waddell), 78, of Union Grove, died on January 22, 2025. Known for her kindness and unwavering support for her loved ones, she touched many lives with her warmth and generosity. Born on March 19, 1946, in Detroit, Michigan, Patricia was the daughter of the late Donald […] Racine County Eye Staff

Man reportedly pointed a gun at Wisconsin Lutheran students outside for recess on Feb. 3 now in police custody RACINE, WI — A man who reportedly pointed a gun at students outside for recess at Wisconsin Lutheran was apprehended and is now in the Racine County Jail awaiting his initial appearance. According to a press release from the Racine Police Department, officers were called at 1:07 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, to the 700 […] Heather Asiyanbi