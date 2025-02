Top 5 romantic winter getaways in Wisconsin RACINE, WI – With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, now is the perfect time to plan romantic winter getaways with your special someone. We asked Travel Wisconsin for tips on romantic getaways less than an hour away, plus a few longer drives. Here are their suggestions for the top five trips to take with […] Amie Schaenzer

Burlington holds off Union Grove, extends hot streak behind Sulik, Ninkovic BURLINGTON, WI – For many high school basketball teams, January can turn into a grind. The excitement of the new season has worn off, the novelty of playing different teams in December events has passed, and the anticipation for postseason play hasn’t quite arrived. But for the Burlington High School boys’ basketball team, this month […] Matt Hardesty

Union Grove’s Sammie Hafferkamp scores 1,000th point, commits to UW-Parkside BURLINGTON, WI – For Union Grove guard Sammie Hafferkamp, it’s hard to imagine how Friday could have gone any better. To start, Hafferkamp decided during her lunch break that she would accept an offer to play college basketball at UW-Parkside next year. Then, during her team’s game at county and Southern Lakes Conference rival Burlington, […] Matt Hardesty

Racine Common Council to vote on $2.1M in community projects, Lincoln King Center grants The Racine Common Council will consider more than $2.1 million in community investments during its February 4 meeting. Major decisions include $1.1 million in grants for the Lincoln King Community Center, infrastructure upgrades, business development funding, and event approvals. Major grant initiatives: Lincoln King Community Center The city is pursuing four major grants totaling $1.1 […] Denise Lockwood