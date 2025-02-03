Deaths Feb. 3, 2025: Robert A. Holst Sr., Cheryl Lynn Kuss, Romayne F. Degen, James P. Diderrich, Harold W.H. DeLap

This post sponsored by Westosha Floral.
The following deaths of local residents and those with local connections are being reported by funeral homes today. Click on name to see obituary/service information:
Robert A. Holst Sr., 78, of Trevor, died Feb. 2, 2025.
Cheryl (Cher) Lynn Kuss (Boesel), 72, died Jan. 27, 2025.
Romayne F. Degen, 91, of Burlington and formerly of New Munster, died Jan. 31, 2025.
James P. Diderrich, 63, of New Munster, died Feb. 1, 2025.
Harold W.H. DeLap, 70, of Trevor, died Jan. 20, 2025.
