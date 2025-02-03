Deaths Feb. 3, 2025: Robert A. Holst Sr., Cheryl Lynn Kuss, Romayne F. Degen, James P. Diderrich, Harold W.H. DeLap

Nurit Ben-Ur, 53, beloved artist and source of light, dies A life filled with light and love RACINE – Nurit Ben-Ur, 53, passed away on January 30, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of love, joy, and artistic expression that brightened the lives of many. Early life and resilience Born on December 7, 1971, in Jerusalem, Israel, during the Jewish festival of Hanukkah, Nurit was aptly […] Racine County Eye Staff

Emma Muniz, 83, devoted mother, mentor, and breast cancer survivor A life of love, resilience, and giving MOUNT PLEASANT – Emma Muniz, 83, passed away peacefully on January 28, 2025, surrounded by the love of her family in the comfort of her daughter’s home. A devoted wife and mother Born April 1, 1941, in Mesa, Arizona, Emma was the daughter of Kelly and Celestina (Vela) […] Racine County Eye Staff

Evelyn Heinrich, 92, longtime Racine resident and devoted mother, dies A life of love, music, and history RACINE – Evelyn Heinrich (née Williams), 92, died peacefully on January 28, 2025, at Gurnee Place Memory Care Community. A devoted mother, grandmother, and history enthusiast, Evelyn lived a life filled with family, music, and a love of storytelling. A childhood in the spotlight Born in Racine on […] Racine County Eye Staff

Racine’s generosity shines in Belize: Fire truck donation will save lives RACINE, WI — A retired City of Racine fire truck is on the verge of making a huge difference for the people of Punta Gorda, Belize. The truck, along with pallets of supplies and gear, is set to ship to Belize soon. All thanks to a joint effort between Racine Rotary, the Racine Fire Department, […] Julie Rossman