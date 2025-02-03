Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board committee of the whole, special board & Lake District meetings Feb. 3, 2025

There are a trio of meetings scheduled for Twin Lakes on Monday. All will take place at Village Hall.

A Village Board committee of the whole meeting is first starting at 6:30 p.m. Committee of the whole meetings are for discussion only. No formal action is taken at committee of the whole meetings. Agenda items include:

Discussion regarding the reduction of the Letter of Credit for the Oak Meadow Phase 2A

Discussion regarding the potential development of Oak Meadow Phase 2B.

Discussion regarding the use of Boat Launch Fees to help fund Water Patrol.

The full committee of the whole meeting agenda is available here.

Following the committee of the whole meeting will be the special meeting, during which the Village Board may take action. Agenda items include:

Discussion and possible action regarding adding a School Resource Officer position to the Police Department.

Consideration of action taken at the January 8, 2025 Plan Commission meeting: a. Motion to approve the construction of a duplex on parcel 85-4-119-223-2135 at 627 Vincent Rd. with an existing single-family dwelling per Section 17.24.010 Permitted Use in the Village Code. b. Motion to approve the construction of a duplex on parcel 85-4-119-223-3030 at 624 Lake Street per Section 17.24.010 Permitted Use in the Village Code.

The full special meeting agenda is available here.

Following the special meeting will a Lake Protection and Rehabilitation District meeting. Commissioners are the same individuals as the Village Board. Agenda items include:

Consideration of a Motion to approve minutes from the July 15, 2024 Lake Protection and Rehabilitation District Commissioners’ Meeting.

Discussion and possible action regarding the Zerfas Drive & Little Flower Lane Drainage project.

The full lake district commissioners meeting is available here.