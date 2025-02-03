A word from our sponsors: Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association seeking applicants for executive director

Note: The following is a paid advertisement from the Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association — DH

The Twin Lakes Area Chamber and Business Association is looking for a new Executive Director. This position requires a person who is very organized and able to multi-task. The ideal candidate will have schedule flexibility in order to work on some weekends and evenings for event planning, event attendance, and meetings. The ability to think on your

feet, deal with deadlines and last-minute changes, and be a “people person” who can interact pleasantly with many types of personalities is a must. Familiarity with Quickbooks, Publisher, Excel, GoDaddy, or similar programs is vital. The position will require approximately 30 hours per week. Pay is based upon experience and open to discussion. Please send your resume to web@twinlakeschamber.com, or visit our website, www.twinlakeschamber.com, to apply. Applications must be received by Friday, February 28 .