A word from our sponsors: Feb. 1, 2025 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

Trump’s tariffs on Canada, Mexico & China: What they mean for Wisconsin’s gas, food & jobs Wisconsin drivers could soon pay more at the pump, restaurants may have to raise prices, and local farmers face uncertainty as President Donald Trump imposes tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China. The new trade measures, signed into effect Feb. 1, 2025, place a 10% tariff on Canadian energy imports and a 25% tariff on imports from […] Denise Lockwood

Top 5 Racine County Eye Stories from the last week of January, 2025 Want to catch up on the biggest stories of the week? We’ve rounded up the five most-read articles, covering everything from a major drug arrest to a look back at Horlick’s Malted Milk’s lasting impact on Racine. Whether it’s local crime updates, immigration policy concerns, or the latest political debates, here’s what had readers talking […] Cheyanne Lencioni

Federal judge blocks Trump plan to freeze spending on grants, loans WASHINGTON — A federal district judge issued a temporary restraining order on Friday, essentially blocking the Trump administration from moving forward with a proposed spending freeze on grants and loans. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner Chief Judge John J. McConnell Jr. of the U.S. District Court in Rhode Island wrote in the 13-page ruling the […] Jennifer Shutt

Racine businesses brace for 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, potential energy disruptions also RACINE, WI — Margaritas could get more expensive in the coming weeks if a 25% tariff goes into effect on imports from Mexico and Canada, as announced by the Trump administration on Friday. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner The measures are set to take effect on Saturday, Feb. 1. White House press secretary […] Heather Asiyanbi and Jennifer Shutt