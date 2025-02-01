A word from our sponsors: Feb. 1, 2025 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

Real Estate Warming Trend Spring is coming and the temperature will warm up. If time is any measure, then the real estatemarket will also warm up in spring. You can market your own property and save money byhiring an attorney to review or write the offer and see the deal through to the end. Real Estate Attorney can help […] Racine County Eye Staff

Officer Channing Schultz leads Growing Together Academy to inspire boys to want bright futures RACINE, WI — For years, community members have recognized Racine Police Officer Channing Schultz’s ability to bring people together. Recently, he was reminded of the importance of sharing his gifts rather than keeping them to himself. Every day, he witnesses young men who carry immense responsibilities at home struggling to process their emotions in a […] Nick Payne

Significant Others Beware! If you are living with your significant other and have not created a will or trust, you are orchestrating a nightmare for your significant other and your family. The importance of a will or trust It is so important to share your wishes and instructions in a will or a trust. It can be as […] Racine County Eye Staff

Frozen Assets The plummeting January temperatures have thrown us into a world of snow and ice. If your estate planning is not up to date, the ground outside is not the only thing that will be frozen. If you have a friend or a loved one who has passed, there’s a good chance that any assets that […] Racine County Eye Staff