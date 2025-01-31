Recovery efforts to resume Friday on Lake Elizabeth

Recovery efforts are expected to resume Friday morning on Lake Elizabeth after a UTV went through the ice there Thursday with three people aboard.

Two of the three occupants of the UTV were able to get out of the lake Thursday. One is still missing.

The incident triggered a large response from fire, rescue and law enforcement, with departments responding from throughout southeastern Wisconsin and northeastern Illinois.

Here is a statement issued by the Twin Lakes Police Department Thursday evening:

The Twin Lakes Police and Fire Department have paused recovery efforts for the evening and will resume operations at 7:30 a.m. tomorrow morning. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the missing man during this incredibly difficult time, and we continue to keep them in our thoughts and prayers. The incident occurred when a UTV carrying three individuals went through open water at 3:26 p.m. According to the two other men on the UTV at the time, the operator did not realize the water was open in that area and believed it to be water pooled on top of the ice. We appreciate the cooperation and assistance of all agencies involved in the recovery efforts. Further updates will be provided as they become available.

