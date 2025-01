The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for an area of Wisconsin and Illinois that includes Kenosha County.

The advisory is set to be in effect until 9 a.m., Friday.

Visibility less than a quarter of a mile is possible, says the advisory text.

“If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you,” the text advises.

Friday’s forecast says the high temp should slip back into the 30s — the high 30s –. Rain is likely before 11 a.m.