Body of missing man recovered from Lake Elizabeth

The body of a man who fell through the ice on Lake Elizabeth in Twin Lakes Thursday afternoon has been recovered Friday morning, Twin Lakes Police said.

The identity of the 70-year-old man is being withheld to allow notification of family members, the TLPD news release said.

In all three people were in a UTV on the lake Thursday afternoon when it fell into the lake. The other two occupants of the UTV were able to get out of the water safely.

The effort to rescue and then recover the third person triggered a large fire, rescue and law enforcement response from departments in Southeastern Wisconsin and Northeast Illinois, lead by Twin Lake Fire and Rescue.

Here is the latest news release from TLPD issued via email at 12:09 p.m.

A coordinated effort between numerous law enforcement agencies and area fire and rescue departments has led to the successful recovery of the missing 70-year-old ice fisherman from Lake Elizabeth. The incident occurred when a UTV carrying three individuals went through open water. According to the two other men on board, the operator did not realize the water was open in that area and believed it to be water pooled on top of the ice. The other two individuals were able to make it out of the water safely. They were evaluated by Twin Lakes Rescue and declined transport. This recovery was a multi-agency effort, with critical assistance from numerous departments. We want to extend our deepest gratitude to the following agencies for their support and expertise throughout this operation: Airboat Teams: Lake Geneva, Fontana, Wonder Lake, and Antioch. Dive Teams: Kenosha County and Walworth County Dive Teams. Fire & EMS Departments: Kenosha County, WI: Twin Lakes, Randall, Wheatland, Bristol, Paris, Somers, Salem Lakes. Walworth County, WI: Lake Geneva, Fontana, Whitewater, Delavan. Racine County, WI: City of Burlington, Kansasville. Lake & McHenry County, IL MABAS Divisions 4 and 5: SRT Sonar Team. Other Fire & EMS Departments in Lake & McHenry County, IL: Lake Forest, Libertyville, Newport, Wauconda, Wonder Lake, Winthrop Harbor, Antioch, McHenry Township, Barrington, Countryside, Mundelein, Crystal Lake, Grayslake, Spring Grove, Richmond. Additionally, we want to recognize the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and the Lake Geneva Police Department. The Wisconsin DNR has advised that the ice on the lakes in our area is not safe and strongly recommends that people stay off the ice at this time. With unsafe ice conditions, the safety of all personnel involved was a top priority. The specialized equipment and expertise provided by these agencies were imperative to our recovery efforts, and we are incredibly grateful for their assistance. Per the family’s wishes, the name of the deceased will not be released at this time to allow for additional family notifications. Our deepest condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. We appreciate the cooperation of all involved agencies and thank the community for their support.

Related posts

Recovery efforts to resume Friday on Lake Elizabeth

Units responding for water rescue in Twin Lakes