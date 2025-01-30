Units responding for water rescue in Twin Lakes

At about 3:26 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units, the Kenosha County Dive Team and Twin Lakes Police officers are responding to Lake Elizabeth for a water rescue.

Per dispatch: An ATV through the ice with two occupants reported. Location is about 800 feet northeast of the boat launch.

UPDATE about 3:27 p.m. — Dispatch reports one person is out of the water and on the ice.

UPDATE about 3:29 p.m. — Two people out of water and on ice.

UPDATE 3:30 p.m. — Dispatch reports that it is believed one additional person still in the water. Town of Randall Fire Department responding for mutual aid.

UPDATE 3:33 p.m. — TLFR command activates box alarm. Additional departments requested to respond with equipment and divers include: Bristol Fire and Rescue, Somers Fire and Rescue, Lake Geneva Fire Department, Antioch (Ill.) Fire Department, Newport (Ill.) Fire Protection District, Gurnee Fire Department.

UPDATE 3:39 p.m. — Response from Antioch with an air boat and Division 1 Dive Team requested.

UPDATE 3:47 p.m. — Response requested from Division 4 sonar team.

UPDATE 3:49 p.m. — Interdivisional box alarm activated. Additional departments from Illinois responding.

UPDATE 3:54 p.m. — Wheatland Vol. Fire Department request to respond with special equipment to the scene.

UPDATE 6:25 p.m. — One person still remains unaccounted for according to a post at the Twin Lake Police Department Facebook page: