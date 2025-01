At about 10:45 a.m., Paris Fire and Rescue, Bristol Fire and Rescue, Kansasville Fire and Rescue and Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a fire in the 20600 block of Forst Street in Paris.

Per dispatch: Resident reports fire in detached garage.

UPDATE 10:52 a.m. — Smoke and flames in garage reported by fire unit on scene.

UPDATE 11:20 a.m. — Incident command requests response from fire investigation task force.