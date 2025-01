At about 9:23 a.m., Wheatland Vol Fire Department, Town of Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to a crash at Highways 50 and O.

Per dispatch: Deputies already on the scene. Semi tractor trailer and SUV involved. Truck is in the ditch and leaking fluid. Injuries also being reported. Scene includes intersection. Traffic being blocked by deputies. Wheatland constable also on scene.