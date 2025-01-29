Jim Walker resigns from Silver Lake-Salem Jt 1 School District (Riverview School) board; applicants sought for appointment to fill vacancy

Jim Walker has resigned from his position as vice president of the Silver Lake-Salem Jt 1 School District (Riverview School) board.

The resignation was accepted at a board meeting Tuesday.

Walker had been most recently elected to the board in April 2024, after not running for re-election in 2022. In all, he served as a school board member for 17 years.

In his resignation letter, Walker cited a change in job responsibilities that will keep him out of town more often and therefore unable to contribute sufficient time to work on “strategic actions in 2025” for the district such as the passing of a capital referendum in April.

“This was not an easy decision to make, but it is in the best interest of Riverview and myself,” Walker said in the letter, read at the meeting by board President Brian Hopkins. “Riverview has been my second home since 2003 when my children started school. It will always be a special place for me and I will continue to support the school.”

After accepting Walker’s resignation, the board appointed at-large member Mike Gentile as vice president in a unanimous vote with Gentile abstaining.

The board will seek applicants to fill Walker’s seat. Details on how to apply to be considered for the appointment are available here in a news release from the district. Letters of interest are due no later than Feb. 2 at noon.

The person selected will serve until April 2026, when they will need to run for election to retain a seat on the board.

Video of the entire board meeting is available here.