A word from our sponsors: Kenosha County Durable Medical Equipment Loan & Supply Closet in need

Family, Faith, and Fulfillment: A Man’s Story of Mental Health and Recovery For years, I believed that success meant hiding my struggles. As a black man living with anxiety and depression, admitting I needed help felt like admitting failure. But my story isn’t about defeat—it’s about finding strength in vulnerability, joy in recovery, and a life filled with family, faith, and fulfillment. The Pressure to “Man Up” […] Racine County Eye Staff

Trump administration memo announces abrupt freeze on broad swath of federal payments WASHINGTON — The Trump administration will temporarily stop payments on multiple federal programs Tuesday evening, cutting off Americans who rely on what could be trillions in funding and setting off a legal challenge over Congress’ constitutional spending authority. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner The two-page memo from the Office of Management and Budget announcing the […] Jennifer Shutt

Horlick’s Malted Milk: How a sweet drink impacted a city RACINE, WI—Since the 1800s, numerous products have contributed to Racine’s identity as a manufacturing city, and one of the most famous is Horlick’s Malted Milk. Its founder, William Horlick, was a generous philanthropist whose charity and entrepreneurial efforts brought jobs and prosperity to Racine. Building an empire In 1869, Horlick immigrated from Gloucestershire, England, to […] Cheyanne Lencioni

$50 million reading initiative battle goes to State Supreme Court MADISON, WI — A legal battle over $50 million to fund a new Wisconsin reading initiative will go directly to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, a majority of justices on the Court has decided. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner The Court on Friday accepted a petition from Gov. Tony Evers and the state Department […] Erik Gunn