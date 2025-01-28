Agenda: Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District (Riverview School) board meeting Jan. 28, 2025

The Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District (Riverview School) board is scheduled to meet Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.
Agenda items include:
- Accept the resignation of a School Board Member.
- Seek nominees among Board Members to serve as Vice President due to resignation; may take action to approve nominee to serve as Board Vice President.
- Approval of the process for appointing a School Board Member.
- Auditor Report: Gary Otte
- Referendum Discussion: Attorney Mark Kapocius
- Salute Award: Sharon Pomaville
- Referendum Update
- Budget Calendar Review & Update
- January Count Date Update
- Safety Update: Andrea Zackery
- School Safety: Deputy Bischoff and Lieutenant Gilles
- Safety drill policy adoption
- Approval of Open Enrollment Numbers
- Approval of administrative contracts: Principal and Pupil Services Director
- Closed session for: Performance evaluation of the district administrator; consideration of possible modifications to the duration, compensation, and other terms and conditions of the individual employment contract of the District Administrator, including but not limited to consideration of the possible renewal or extension of the employment contract; discussion of one or more individual District employee’s current skills and job performance in connection with their current responsibilities, potential future responsibilities, and staff management planning; Consider retirement benefits agreement between the district and individual employees.