Warn-up starts Monday; wind advisory issued

Temperatures will be noticeably warmer starting Monday — and windy too with the National Weather Service issuing a wind advisory.

The advisory is set to be in effect from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday. “West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected, with isolated 50 mph possible,” the advisory text says. Those wins are strong enough to “blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. … Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution”

That wind might temper some of the feel of the high temperature of 46 on Monday. The warmth will continue with highs of 43 on Tuesday, 38 on Wednesday, 51 on Thursday and 40 on Friday, says the latest, local NWS forecast.. The early look at the weekend suggests a slight cooling to high temps in the 30s.