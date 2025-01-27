Units responding for crash in Silver Lake

At about 5:44 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding for a crash at Cogswell (Highway B) and Prosser in Silver Lake.
Per dispatch: Deputies already on scene. One injury being reported. Vehicles on Prosser.
