5 things to do in Racine this week: Jan. 27 – Feb. 2 RACINE – This week in Racine offers a mix of activities for everyone, from creative workshops and cultural discussions to fundraisers and outdoor fun. Here are five events to check out between Jan. 27 and Feb. 2. Week of Jan. 27 – Feb. 2 Do you have an event you would like to share? Submit […] Liliana Fannin

National Weather Service issues wind advisory for Racine starting at 8 a.m. Jan. 27, drivers urged to use caution SULLIVAN, WI — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a wind advisory for Racine County that runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27. NWS posted the alert at 12:19 p.m. on Jan. 26 “West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected, isolated to 50 mph possible,” the […] Heather Asiyanbi

THRIVE Expo 2025: Home Improvement & Wellness Under One Roof THRIVE Home and Wellness Expo returns to Racine’s Memorial Hall March 1-2, 2025. The two-day event will bring together vendors showcasing the latest home improvement and wellness solutions. It will feature live demonstrations, expert panels, and interactive workshops designed to help residents enhance their living spaces and well-being. Visitors can explore exhibits ranging from home […] Denise Lockwood

How Racine County spends Winter snow days As we are nearing the end of an arctic blast, this week’s community question asked What is your favorite indoor activity during the Winter? The suggested activities included reading at home, bowling with the kids, watching movies, or baking with family. Between arctic blasts and feet of snow, the weather can quickly become less than […] Cheyanne Lencioni