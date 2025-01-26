A word from our sponsors: Jan. 26, 2025 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

Top 5 Racine County Eye Stories from the week of January 24th Stay informed with our weekly roundup of the five most-read stories, covering the biggest headlines in Racine and beyond. From local policy changes to high-profile legal cases, these stories have captured the community’s attention. Catch up on the latest developments and see what’s impacting your area. Top Stories Conclusion Stay tuned for more stories and […] Cheyanne Lencioni

1 man injured in Jan. 23 shooting, suspect(s) still at large RACINE, WI — The Racine Police Department is asking for the public’s help apprehending the suspect(s) involved in a shooting that injured a man on Jan. 23. The incident took place around 9 p.m. on Jan. 23 near the intersection of Albert Street and Memorial Drive. Shooting victim’s injuries serious Sgt. Alicia Mitchell confirmed the […] Heather Asiyanbi

Meet Timber: Featured Pet for January 24 Timber is a cute and charming 3-year-old pup looking for a loving home and available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus. This stunning girl weighs 50 pounds and has a soft coat with beautiful brown eyes. An Affectionate Companion Timber can be a bit timid and likes to take things slow when […] Racine County Eye Staff

Sandra Roberts, 78, devoted wife and passionate reader, dies A life of love, travel, and literature Sandra Roberts, 78, formerly of Racine, died peacefully at home in Kenosha on January 21, 2024, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving daughters. A journey across the country Born on June 29, 1946, in Detroit, Michigan, to Stanley and Dorothy (Walker) Dziurgalski, Sandra’s early years were […] Racine County Eye Staff