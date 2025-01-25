A word from our sponsors: Jan. 25, 2025 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

1 man injured in Jan. 23 shooting, suspect(s) still at large RACINE, WI — The Racine Police Department is asking for the public’s help apprehending the suspect(s) involved in a shooting that injured a man on Jan. 23. The incident took place around 9 p.m. on Jan. 23 near the intersection of Albert Street and Memorial Drive. Shooting victim’s injuries serious Sgt. Alicia Mitchell confirmed the […] Heather Asiyanbi

Meet Timber: Featured Pet for January 24 Timber is a cute and charming 3-year-old pup looking for a loving home and available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus. This stunning girl weighs 50 pounds and has a soft coat with beautiful brown eyes. An Affectionate Companion Timber can be a bit timid and likes to take things slow when […] Racine County Eye Staff

Sandra Roberts, 78, devoted wife and passionate reader, dies A life of love, travel, and literature Sandra Roberts, 78, formerly of Racine, died peacefully at home in Kenosha on January 21, 2024, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving daughters. A journey across the country Born on June 29, 1946, in Detroit, Michigan, to Stanley and Dorothy (Walker) Dziurgalski, Sandra’s early years were […] Racine County Eye Staff

Mario Orta’s brilliant performance breaks Racine Lutheran’s school record for most 3-pointers in a game RACINE, WI – Racine Lutheran Crusaders senior Mario James Orta made history by breaking the school record for most 3-pointers made in a single game. His nine 3-pointers broke the previous school record of eight. His performance was brilliant and helped lead the team to a 111-46 win over Milwaukee Lifelong Learning. Reflecting on his […] Nick Payne