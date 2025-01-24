Salem Lakes seeking applicants for boards, commissions

From the village of Salem Lakes:

The Village of Salem Lakes is seeking applicants for openings on Village Committees and Commissions. Current openings, for terms beginning in 2025 are listed below. If you are interested, please complete an Application for Appointment and submit in-person to the Village Clerk, Sara Spencer or by e-mail to sspencer@voslwi.gov

Applications will be reviewed by the Village President who recommends appointments to the Village Board for approval. Appointments will be made at the April 21 st Meeting. For questions on any board, commission or committee, please contact the Village Clerk.

Zoning Board of Appeals – 3 citizen openings

The primary role of a Board of Appeals is to review and decide cases that request zoning variances and other appeals relating to the interpretation of the zoning code. Meetings are held the fourth (4th) Wednesday of the month at 6:00pm. Members serve a 3-year term.

Board of Review – 2 citizen openings

Board of Review is a local government body responsible for reviewing property assessments to ensure they are fair and accurate. Property owners can appeal their property tax assessments if they believe they are incorrect or unfair. The board examines these appeals, listens to assessors and property owners and assessors, and may adjust property valuations if necessary. The goal is to ensure that assessments reflect the true market value of properties and are consistent with local tax laws. The Board of Review consists of 7 members who shall be residents of the Village, appointed by the Village President and confirmed by the Village Board, for staggered 3-year terms. The Board shall meet annually any time during the 30-day period beginning on the second Monday of May. Subsequent hearing dates are dependent on the number of appeals brought to the Board.

Fire Commission – 1 citizen opening

This Commission is a quasi-judicial governing body responsible for overseeing and managing the operations of our fire department. It provides oversight on budgetary matters, policy decisions, personnel management, and strategic planning. The Fire Commission meetings are held on the 3 rd Monday of each month at 5:00pm at Fire Station #1. Members serve a 5-year term.

Library Board – 1 citizen opening

The Community Library is supported by the Villages of Paddock Lake, Salem Lakes, and Twin Lakes, and the Town of Randall. The Library Board meets monthly, and members serve a 3-year term. Est. 2017.

Park Commission – 2 citizen openings

The Park Commission is responsible for overseeing the planning, development, maintenance, and improvement of public parks and recreational facilities. The commission may also make recommendations for new park projects, manage budgets, and develop policies related to park usage, safety, and sustainability. Meetings are held the 4th Thursday of the month at 6:30 pm. Commissioners cannot serve more than 3 consecutive 3-yr terms.

Plan Commission – 3 citizen openings & 2 alternate positions

This Commission performs a variety of functions relating to community planning and land use development. It reviews and makes recommendations on zoning ordinances, development proposals, and master plans for the community’s growth and development. The commission ensures that projects align with the community’s goals, regulations, and overall vision for future development. The Plan Commission meets the 3 rd Wednesday of the month at 6:00pm. Appointed commissioners do not need to reside in the Village but cannot serve on the Board of Appeals at the same time. Commissioners on the Plan Commission serve a 3-year term. Alternates serve a 1-yr term.