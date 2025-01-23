Water main leak reported in Paddock Lake

Jan 23rd, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

Repair of a water main leak in Paddock Lake will have to wait until Monday, but water service is still available to all, village officials say.

From village administrator Tim Popanda:

The Village currently has a small water main leak at 235th Ave. and 62nd Place. This leak is likely from a rupture due to frozen ground. The municipal water system is functioning, and customers have water. Because of the break’s location and 3 feet of frozen ground, the repair will take place on Monday morning. In the meantime water will continue to surface and run down the ditch line on 235th Ave.”

