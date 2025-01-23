Water main leak reported in Paddock Lake

How Do You Make a Racine Wedding Totally Yours? It’s All in the Details Planning a wedding is like curating the most epic, love-filled celebration of your life. It’s not just about getting married; it’s about setting the vibe that’s undeniably you. In Racine, Wisconsin, where the backdrop blends Lake Michigan’s beauty with a tight-knit local charm, the possibilities are endless. Sure, you’ve probably heard the usual chatter about […] Racine County Eye Staff

Park dominates Racine Lutheran in city basketball showdown, secures statement win PARK FIELDHOUSE — Through the first 17 minutes, the highly anticipated showdown between two of Racine’s top teams lived up to the hype. Park, ranked No. 4 in the Division 2 Coaches Poll, entered the final minute of an exciting first half with a 34-33 lead over Racine Lutheran, ranked No. 3 in the Division […] Matt Hardesty

Downtown Racine Police Outpost Approved: Council Votes 11-1 for Main Street COP House RACINE, Wis. — The Racine Common Council voted Tuesday to establish the city’s first downtown Community Oriented Policing (COP) house, despite concerns about over-policing and long-term funding sustainability. The council voted 11-1 to approve the initiative at 434 Main St., with funding support from SC Johnson and the Racine Community Foundation. Three council members were […] Denise Lockwood

Opportunities and Challenges in Wisconsin Cannabis Laws As cannabis legalization continues to reshape social and economic dynamics across the UnitedStates, Wisconsin remains a state navigating the complexities of this evolving landscape. Forresidents of Racine County, understanding where Wisconsin stands on cannabis policy and whatpotential changes could mean for the community is essential. Where Wisconsin Stands Today Wisconsin’s cannabis laws are among the […] Racine County Eye Staff