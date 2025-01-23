County reminds to not deposit snow on county highways

A reminder from the Kenosha County Division of HIghways:

The Kenosha County Division of Highways is reminding people not to deposit snow and ice from driveways onto roadways and highway shoulders, and to use extra caution when driving near snowplows.

Doing so is both dangerous and illegal, Highway Director Greg Boldt noted.

Wisconsin Statute 346.94(5), “Rules of the Road,” states: “No person shall place or cause to be placed upon a highway any foreign substance which is or may be injurious to any vehicle or part thereof.” Violators are subject to a $50 forfeiture for each offense.

Additionally, if an accident is caused by snow/ice that was deposited onto a roadway, the person who did the depositing can be held liable for the accident and any resulting injuries and property damage, Boldt said.

As for using caution around snowplows, another state statute: 346.915 requires drivers to stay at least 200 feet behind a snowplow engaged in snow/ice removal upon any highway with a posted speed limit of more than 35 mph. Violators may receive a $175 fine and an assessment of three driver’s license demerit points.

More tips on safe winter driving are available on the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s website, at wisconsindot.gov/Pages/safety/education/winter-drv/default.aspx.