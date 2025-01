At about 8:53 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units and Twin Lakes Police are responding to the 1700 block of East Lakeshore Drive in Twin Lakes for a report of a crash.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a vehicle that has struck a pole.

UPDATE 9:01 p.m. — Unit arriving on scene confirms one vehicle involved. Road partially blocked..

UPDATE 9:03 p.m. — Response from utility company requested.