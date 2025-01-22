Sponsored post: Christ Lutheran Church to host Crockpot Chili Cook-off Jan. 25

Racine to restructure $3.35 Million Hotel Verdant tax deal as revenue falls short RACINE, WI — Lower-than-expected tax revenues from downtown Racine’s Hotel Verdant project have forced city officials to propose extending developer payments by four years, pushing the $3.35 million deal through 2034. The Racine Common Council will vote Tuesday on amendments to its tax increment financing agreement with Hotel Verdant’s developer after downtown tax revenues fell […] Denise Lockwood

Wisconsin joins multi-state lawsuit challenging new US birthright citizenship order MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin joined 19 other states Tuesday in suing to block President Donald J. Trump’s executive order that would deny automatic citizenship to children born to non-citizens in the United States, including those born to mothers who are undocumented or on temporary visas. The order, signed Monday, marks a dramatic shift in U.S. […] Denise Lockwood

Mary Ann Sustachek, 86, devoted mother and church leader, dies A life of faith, family, and service Mary Ann Sustachek, 86, of Racine, died peacefully on January 13, 2025, surrounded by her family. Born on March 6, 1938, to Jens and Clara (Faillaci) Anderson, Mary Ann’s life was defined by her devotion to family, faith, and serving others. A devoted wife and church leader On […] Racine County Eye Staff

Darlene Meinert, 90, devoted mother and lifelong gardener, dies k A life of love, faith, and family Darlene Meinert (née Jandl), 90, of Racine, died peacefully at home on January 14, 2025. Born on April 22, 1934, in Racine to Charles and Edith (Erni) Jandl, Darlene lived a life defined by devotion to family, her home, and her faith. A loving wife and proud graduate […] Racine County Eye Staff