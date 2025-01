We’re likely to get some snow Wednesday, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

Snow is expected to start falling in the late morning and continue through about midnight or a little later. Total accumulation could be a little more than 1 inch.

Temperatures will get a little warmer Wednesday, with a high of 20 and a low of 12.

Thursday and Friday temps will be similar, but the weekend is expected to warm-up some with highs around or above 30.