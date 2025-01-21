Tim Infusino appointed to fill Twin Lakes trustee seat after resignation of Sharon Bower

Tim Infusino was appointed Monday to fill a vacant seat on the Twin Lakes Village Board.

The vacancy was created by the resignation of longtime Trustee Sharon Bower, who resigned effective Jan. 15, village President Howard Skinner announced Monday.

The vote to appoint Infusino was 5-0. Trustee Kevin Fitzpatrick said he was abstaining because of the closeness of the appointment to the April 1 election, in which he is running for re-election. Infusino also is running for trustee in that election.

Skinner praised Bower’s “20 years of solid service” to the village.

“She will be severely missed on the board,” Skinner said. “She was always there when you needed her. We’re really going to miss her.”

Bowers was not running for re-election April 1.

Another candidate for a trustee seat who was in the audience, Bryan Neal, questioned the timing of the resignation and appointment given Bower had missed many meetings in the later half of 2024 and candidate filing for the April election closed Jan. 7.

Skinner responded that he nominated Infusino to fill the seat because he has served on two other boards (Board of Review and Police Commission) for the village.

There are five candidates on the April 1 ballot to fill three at-large trustee seats: Incumbents Fitzpatrick and Aaron Karow and challengers Jim Baxa, Infusino and Neal.