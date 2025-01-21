A word from our sponsors: Sign up for 12-Week 9-Hole Individual Golf League at Westosha Sports Complex

Arctic blast forces Racine County School closures, frostbite risk high RACINE, Wis. — A dangerous Arctic blast bringing life-threatening wind chills has prompted several Racine County schools to cancel classes Tuesday. The National Weather Service warns of conditions that could cause frostbite on exposed skin within minutes. The National Weather Service has issued an extreme cold warning for Racine County from 3 a.m. to noon Tuesday. Wind […] Denise Lockwood

Racine Common Council to vote on downtown police office, golf course changes RACINE, WI — The Racine Common Council will consider several initiatives Tuesday to enhance public safety, recreational facilities, and community services, including a new downtown police office and potential changes to Shoop Golf Course operations. The meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. at City Hall, includes proposals that could significantly impact downtown safety, recreational amenities, and […] Denise Lockwood

How to teach kids about money: A financial literacy guide with great tips for parents RACINE, WI – Teaching children the value of money at a young age – and encouraging delayed gratification and the benefits of saving – can set them up for financial literacy and future success. Jacob Zimmerman, owner and master financial coach for Zimmerman’s Lifeline Financial Coaching, said one of the best ways to influence your […] Amie Schaenzer

Leading police on a high-speed chase could land Sturtevant man behind bars for 12 years after dangerous pursuit RACINE, WI — A high-speed chase through the streets of Racine last week could land a 21-year-old Sturtevant man in prison for 12 years. Jaime Ortega faces two felony charges of attempting to flee/elude an officer, which each carry a maximum prison term of six years and a $10,000 fine. Ortega, who remains in custody […] Mike Daniels