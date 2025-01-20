Spring election 2025: Salem School District to have $2 million operational referendum on ballot

Voters in the Salem Grade School District will have a operational referendum on their April 1 election ballot.

The School Board at a special meeting Jan. 13 authorized a three-year, non-recurring referendum seeking to raise its revenue limit by $2 million per year, through the 2027-2028 school year.

From a news release from the district:

At its Monday Special Board Meeting, the Salem School Board voted to place an operational referendum on the ballot Tuesday, April 1. If voters approve the proposed three-year, non-recurring referendum, the district will be able to raise its revenue limit by $2 million per year, through the 2027-2028 school year and avoid significant budget cuts over the next several years. “While our school district is a big point of pride in our community, we are facing serious financial challenges due to rising costs, an inequitable state school funding formula, and a lack of state aid to public schools in recent years,” said Superintendent Dr. Vicki King. “We have worked hard to make budget reductions and make the most of every single dollar taxpayers have invested in our schools. However, we believe the time has come to find a more sustainable solution to our financial needs.” With an approved referendum, the district would focus on maintaining class size ranges, sustaining high-quality programs, attracting and retaining skilled educators and staff, and maintaining resources, tools, and support systems that help students thrive, especially in areas like reading and math. The referendum would also support the district’s long-term financial stability by addressing the projected $2 million deficit for the next school year. District leaders and board members are committed to ensuring community members have all the information they need and have their questions answered ahead of election day. The district has established a webpage with information and answers to FAQs, available at https://www.salem.k12.wi.us/o/ssd/page/salemreferendum2025 We have also scheduled informal community chats, and hope that many members of our Salem community attend! Registration is not required to attend these events, join us at any event listed below that works for you. January 9th: 9am-10am Community Leaders Coffee & Conversation @ Salem School 8828 Antioch Road Salem, WI January 23: 5:00 – 6:30pm Community Chat Table at Salem School Literacy Night @ Salem School 8828 Antioch Road Salem, WI February 7th: 8:45 – 9:45am at Dunkin Donuts 24602 75th Street Salem, WI 53168 February 8th: Noon – 1:30pm Drifter’s Bar and Grill, 24317 75th Street, Salem, WI 53168 February 18th: 6:00 – 7:00pm at Community Library in Salem 24615 89th St Salem, WI 53168 March 3rd: 9:00 – 10:00am McDonalds 25555 75th Street Salem, WI 53168 March 17th: 4:00 – 5:00pm at Salem School 8828 Antioch Road Salem, WI March 20th: 2:45 – 3:45p m at Dunkin Donuts 24602 75th Street Salem, WI 53168