Extreme cold warning issued

How to teach kids about money: A financial literacy guide for parents RACINE, WI – Teaching children the value of money at a young age – and encouraging delayed gratification and the benefits of saving – can set them up for financial literacy and future success. Jacob Zimmerman, owner and master financial coach for Zimmerman’s Lifeline Financial Coaching, said one of the best ways to influence your […] Amie Schaenzer

Leading police on a high-speed chase could land Sturtevant man behind bars for 12 years after dangerous pursuit RACINE, WI — A high-speed chase through the streets of Racine last week could land a 21-year-old Sturtevant man in prison for 12 years. Jaime Ortega faces two felony charges of attempting to flee/elude an officer, which each carry a maximum prison term of six years and a $10,000 fine. Ortega, who remains in custody […] Mike Daniels

Donald Trump is sworn in as president of the United States WASHINGTON — Donald Trump took the presidential oath of office for the second time Monday during an inauguration ceremony inside the U.S. Capitol rotunda. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner The swearing-in marked the culmination of a four-year journey for Trump, whom many Republicans distanced themselves from following the Jan. 6 attack on the […] Shauneen Miranda and Jennifer Shutt

AVOID PROBATE – THE NONPROBATE TRANSFER OF REAL PROPERTY A few years ago, the State of Wisconsin made it much easier for residents to transfer real property upon their death to their designated beneficiaries. Under Wisconsin Act 332, residents can now transfer their real estate to any beneficiary on any document, as long as it’s recorded with the County where the residence is located. […] Racine County Eye Staff