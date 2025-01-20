Extreme cold warning issued

The National Weather Service has issued a extreme cold warning for most of Wisconsin, including Kenosha County.
The warning is set to be in effect from 3 a.m. to noon Tuesday.
Cold temperatures and 10 to 15 mph winds may lead to wind chill values as low as -30, the latest, local NWS forecast says. Tuesday’s high temp is forecast for 1.
The warning text says:
The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes … Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must go outside. Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills inside.