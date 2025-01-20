Christ Lutheran Church to host Crockpot Chili Cook-off Jan. 25

/WOTI photo

Christ Lutheran Church will host a Crockpot Chili Cook-off on Saturday, Jan. 25 from noon to 3 p.m. at the CLC Fellowship Hall.

There still is time to enter your special chili in the contest. Competitor entry tickets are $10 and payable online or at the door. Come show everyone your chili is the best. First, second and third prizes will be awarded at 3 p.m.

Tasting tickets are $5 and include 4 ounce cup per station and cornbread. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

There are also some fun surprises planned.

More information here.

Christ Lutheran Church is located at 24929 75th St. in Paddock Lake.