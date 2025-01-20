Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting Jan. 20, 2025

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.
Live and archived video of this meeting is available here.
Agenda items include:
- Appointments to the Economic Development Committee
- Public hearing on vacating a portion of an unimproved alley between Highway C and 117th Street east of 286th Avenue.
- Introduction of employees: Deputy director of public Works Andrew Kreye and human resources coordinator Shai Demers.
- Review and possible approval of Andres & Orendorff LLP engagement agreement for accounting services for 2025 for an estimated cost of $24,200.
- Final payment request of $64,736 and $53,051 from All-Ways Contractors, Inc.
- Implementation of Pipe tech Inspect Software for Televising Truck in the amount of $9,095 with a recurring cost of $7,510.