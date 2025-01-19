Cold weather advisory extended

A cold weather advisory that includes Kenosha County has been extended in time by the National Weather Service.

The latest timefame is now 6 p.m. Sunday through noon Tuesday.

That’s a long stretch of brrrrrr!

Sunday night’s low is expected to dip to -4, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast. Monday’s high will be 6, with a low Monday night of -9. Tuesday’s high will be just 2 with a low Tuesday night of -4.

Perhaps the real story is how cold it will feel, with 10 to 15 mph winds bringing wind chill values as low of -25. Monday and Tuesday.

These type of conditions represent “dangerously cold wind chills” that can cause “frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes,: the advisory text says.

“Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves,” the advisory text says.

High temperatures will begin to slowly recover starting Wednesday and are forecast to be back in the 30s next weekend.