A word from our sponsors: Jan. 12, 2025 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

THRIVE Home and Wellness Expo brings innovation to Memorial Hall Home improvement and wellness vendors will gather at Racine’s Memorial Hall March 1-2 for the THRIVE Home and Wellness Expo, featuring live demonstrations, workshops, and expert panels. The expo aims to connect homeowners with local home improvement and wellness experts. The two-day event will feature curated vendors across Festival Hall’s exhibition space. The event is […] Denise Lockwood

Top 5 Racine County Eye Stories from the week of January 17th Want to catch up on the biggest stories of the week? We’ve rounded up the five most-read articles, covering everything from major financial settlements to local health concerns, community developments, extreme weather, and breaking news. Read on to stay informed about the latest happenings in Racine County! Top Stories Edward Jones has agreed to a […] Racine County Eye Staff

U.S. Supreme Court upholds ban on TikTok unless it’s sold as Jan. 19 deadline nears WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday left in place a law that would ban TikTok, the popular social media app that for years has raised national security concerns, unless its parent company sells it. “There is no doubt that, for more than 170 million Americans, TikTok offers a distinctive and expansive outlet for […] Ashley Murray and Jennifer Shutt

Bitter cold brings dangerous wind chills of -25, Racine community centers open as warming locations RACINE, WI —Bitter cold temperatures descend on Racine County Sunday, Jan. 19, and extend through the middle of the week with expected wind chills of up to -25. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a cold weather advisory that begins at 9 p.m. Sunday and expires at 9 p.m. Monday. It will be so cold […] Heather Asiyanbi