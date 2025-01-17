Spring election 2025: Wheatland town offices uncontested

Races for Wheatland town office will be uncontested in the April 1 election.
However, there will be somewhat of a new face in the town chairman seat. Incumbent Brett Butler is not running for re-election The only candidate to file for town chairman is Jeff Butler, a past town chairman, who last held the office in 2009.
Those filing for the remaining offices are:
- Incumbent Supervisor 2 Kelly Wilson
- Incumbent Supervisor 1 Kyle Madsen
- Incumbent Constable Robert Santelli Jr.
- Incumbent Municipal Judge Terry Simmons
