Spring election 2025: Wheatland town offices uncontested

Races for Wheatland town office will be uncontested in the April 1 election.

However, there will be somewhat of a new face in the town chairman seat. Incumbent Brett Butler is not running for re-election The only candidate to file for town chairman is Jeff Butler, a past town chairman, who last held the office in 2009.

Those filing for the remaining offices are:

Incumbent Supervisor 2 Kelly Wilson

Incumbent Supervisor 1 Kyle Madsen

Incumbent Constable Robert Santelli Jr.

Incumbent Municipal Judge Terry Simmons

