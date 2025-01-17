Rhythm on the Lake concert series returning to Old Settlers Park for 2025

From the Kenosha County Executive’s Office:

A popular, free concert series hosted by Kenosha County Parks will return to Old Settlers Park for a full, 10-week season this year, county and village officials announced today.

The 2025 concert series schedule received unanimous approval by the Paddock Lake Village Board earlier this week.

As such, concerts will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. each Thursday from June 12 through Aug. 21 (with the exception of July 3) in the recently constructed band shelter at Old Settlers Park, 24100 75th St.

“Thanks to the support of our partners at the Village of Paddock Lake, Rhythm on the Lake will be back — better than ever — in 2025,” said County Executive Samantha Kerkman. “We’re delighted to bring this free, family-friendly event to the community.”

Each concert night will include a pop-up beer garden with beer, nonalcoholic beverages and snacks available for purchase. The Paddock Lake Lions Club and the Kiwanis Club of Westosha- Salem will take turns operating the concessions, with 100 percent of the proceeds benefitting those organizations.

Paddock Lake Village President Pro Tempore Alex Attiah said he and the Village Board are pleased to work with the county on the concert series.

“We’re looking forward to having this concert series in Paddock Lake and utilizing the new band shelter that we have,” Attiah said. “It’s a great community event — something we look forward to every Thursday during the summer.”

County Board Supervisor John Poole, also a Paddock Lake Village Board Trustee, noted that this year’s schedule will increase the number of concerts in Old Settlers Park from five to 10.

“With an average attendance of over 200 people, this series is well-attended each week,” Poole said. “I appreciate the work that County Executive Kerkman and county Parks Director Wyatt Moore put into expanding this popular summer event in Paddock Lake!”

Moore said the Rhythm on the Lake concerts are an important part of a broad array of events and programming that Kenosha County Parks will present throughout the summer. He said the schedule of musical performers will be announced this spring.

“This is still a relatively new event, and we’re really excited about the positive feedback we’ve been getting over the last two years,” Moore said. “It’s going to be another great summer of music in the park, alongside the lake, in Old Settlers Park.”