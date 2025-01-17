Clerk of Courts warns of jury duty phone scam

From the Kenosha County Clerk of Courts Office:

Kenosha County Clerk of Courts Rebecca Matoska-Mentink is warning of a telephone scam that is again making the rounds locally.

Matoska-Mentink said her office has received several contacts recently from people reporting they were called and told they had failed to report for jury service, that there is a warrant out for them, and that they must immediately pay a fine.

These calls are not legitimate and should be ignored, Matoska-Mentink said.

“Absent a court hearing and a finding of contempt by a Judge, the Circuit Court could never demand immediate payment of a fine regarding jury duty,” Matoska-Mentink said. “In Wisconsin, official jury summonses, as well as failure-to-appear notices, are delivered to homes by first-class mail. Court officials and law enforcement officers do not make phone calls to threaten arrest or fines.”

These scam calls are often made in the evening, after court offices are closed for the day, which should be an immediate red flag, Matoska-Mentink said. The clerk also noted that caller ID can be manipulated to appear as a local number or business, making these calls appear legitimate.

“If you receive a call like this and have any question about its legitimacy, hang up and call our office at 262-653-2664,” Matoska-Mentink said.

Matoska-Mentink said those who are called to jury service first receive a questionnaire via U.S. mail, which is then followed by a mailed summons. If email addresses or cell numbers are provided in answering the questionnaire, potential jurors could receive text reminders and email notifications when the Summons date is near. Failure to comply with a service notification may result in a summons for a hearing in front of a judge, not a phone call, Matoska-Mentink said.

For more information about the Clerk of Courts Office and the Kenosha County Circuit Court system, visit https://www.kenoshacounty.org/118/Clerk-of-Courts.