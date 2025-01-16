Warmer, then even colder

Western Kenosha County is set to get a couple of noticeably warmer days followed up by even colder days than this week.

Thursday’s high should reach 35 and Friday’s high 42, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast. Lows both days will be in the 20s.

However the warm spell will be short lived. Saturday’s high will be in the mid 20s and Sunday’s in single digits. Sunday will be windy too., with gusts to 25 mph. The low point will be Monday with a high of 1 forecasted.

Temps may rebound into the 20s by Wednesday.

The only precipitation in that period is possible Friday with a 20 percent chance of rain and/of snow.