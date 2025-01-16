Man dies in crash in Paris

A man died in a crash in Paris Thursday morning.

From a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department news release:

On Thursday, January 16th, 2025, around 6:00 A.M. the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office (KESO) responded to the intersection of CTH-N (38th St.) and CTH-MB (152nd Ave.) for a semi-truck vs. pickup truck crash. A semi-truck was traveling north on CTH-MB and failed to stop at a required stop sign at CTH-N. The semi-truck proceeded through the intersection as the victim was traveling west on CTH-N in a pick-up truck. The pickup truck crashed into the trailer of the semi where it became stuck under the trailer. The pickup truck operator was the only occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Due to the crash resulting in a fatality, the Kenosha County Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT) responded to the scene to investigate the crash. The operator of the semi-truck remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The use of intoxicants is not expected to be a contributing factor. The intersection of CTH-N and CTH-MB was shut down from 6:00 A.M. and 11:50 A.M.

The victim, a 70-year-old male, will not be identified at this time out of consideration of the family.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office’s thoughts are with those who were impacted by this tragic crash. We would like to remind the community to drive the posted speed limits and drive distraction-free. Please contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office with any information regarding this crash at 262-605-5100.

This investigation remains open and active. Nothing further will be released at this time.