Continental Properties proposes 240-unit apartment development in Mount Pleasant MOUNT PLEASANT, WI – Continental Properties is moving forward with plans to develop a 240-unit apartment complex in the Village of Mount Pleasant. The project is located at 13117 Spring Street and required rezoning the 16.18-acre site between Highway V and I-94 from agricultural (AG-2) to moderate-density residential (RM-2) to accommodate multi-family housing. The Mount […] Heather Asiyanbi

Joseph Medina, beloved father and friend, dies at 60 Cherished father, brother, and friend Joseph Medina, 60, died on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, in Racine. Born in San Antonio, Texas, on January 31, 1964, he was the son of the late Simon and Juanita (née Cueves) Medina Sr. Joe was known for his generosity, always lending a helping hand at Santa Fe Restaurant. He […] Racine County Eye Staff

Andre Antreassian, beloved family man and church member, dies at 90 Devoted husband, father, and friend Andre Antreassian, 90, died peacefully on January 12, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. Born in France on January 8, 1935, he was the son of the late Souren and Rosette (née Khatchadourian) Antreassian. In 1955, he immigrated to the United States with his brother, Rene, in pursuit of new […] Racine County Eye Staff

Charlotte Romano, beloved wife and world traveler, dies at 77 Loving wife, sister, and aunt Charlotte Romano, age 77, died Sunday, January 12, 2025, at Lakeshore at Siena. Born in Racine on July 25, 1947, she was the daughter of the late James and Emma (née Gerber) Baird Sr. She graduated from Lutheran High School in 1965 and later married Nick L. Romano on October […] Racine County Eye Staff