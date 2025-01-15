Twin Lakes Fire Department and Rescue Squad announce first full-time EMS hires

From left: Chip Walmsley, Hannah Felipze, Justin Ball, Jade Edwards and John Zwilling. /Submitted photo

Twin Lakes Fire Department and Rescue Squad have annoinced the hiring of its first full-time staff.

The full-time staff are: Chip Walmsley, Hannah Felipze, Justin Ball, Jade Edwards and John Zwilling.

The process to bring full-time EMS staff to the department began in 2023.

Here is a news release issued by the department Tuesday:

The Twin Lakes Fire Department and Rescue Squad is proud to announce a historic moment in its almost 100-year legacy: the addition of our first-ever full-time staff. This significant step forward marks the culmination of nearly two years of planning and collaboration between the department, the communities we serve, and the dedicated individuals who make up our team.Since its founding in 1929, the Twin Lakes Fire Department has been a cornerstone of safety and service for the communities of Twin Lakes, Randall, and parts of Wheatland. Over the years, we have relied on the hard work and dedication of our volunteer and part-time members. However, as demand for emergency services has grown and staffing challenges have persisted, the need for a full-time team became clear. For the past five years, we have faced critical shortages in part-time personnel and volunteers, limiting our ability to ensure timely responses. Recognizing this challenge, the department undertook an in-depth assessment nearly two years ago to determine the best path forward.With the addition of full-time staff, we are excited to bring significant improvements to the quality of care and emergency response times for our community. By having personnel stationed at our station 24/7, we anticipate reducing response times by up to 8 to 10 minutes. This decrease can make a life-saving difference during medical emergencies, fires, and other critical incidents.“This is a monumental step for the Twin Lakes Fire Department and Rescue Squad,” said Ron Redlin, Fire Chief. “The decision to hire full-time staff was not made lightly. It required meticulous planning, input from our department members, and the unwavering support of the communities we serve. We are incredibly grateful for the trust and encouragement shown by our residents throughout this process.”This initiative is a testament to the forward-thinking leadership and commitment to public safety that has defined the Twin Lakes Fire Department for a century. By adapting to the evolving needs of our community, we continue to honor our mission: to protect lives and property with integrity, professionalism, and dedication.As we look to the future, we remain committed to fostering community support and engagement. We invite residents to visit the station, meet the new full-time team, and learn more about how this historic change will benefit our shared community.For more information, contact us directly at the station.