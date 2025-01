Sara Schultz, adventurous Army wife and mother, dies at 76 Early life and education Sara Schultz (nee Chambers) was born in Racine, Wisconsin, and graduated from Horlick High School in 1967. Her early years laid the foundation for a life full of adventure and love. A life of adventure and dedication After marrying Robert Schultz in 1968, Sara embraced the role of an Army wife […] Racine County Eye Staff

Victor Price, 63, beloved father and friend, dies Early life and education Born on January 13, 1962, in Racine, WI, to Mattie and John T. Price, Victor Price grew up surrounded by love and family. He attended local schools and continued his education at Gateway Technical College, building a foundation for his career and lifelong friendships. Career and community Victor worked at GCA […] Racine County Eye Staff

Some 70,000 undocumented immigrants live and work in Wisconsin performing labor that goes unseen In Wisconsin, undocumented workers contribute significantly to the workforce, performing labor that often goes unseen. But the exact number has proven difficult to determine. This story also appeared in WisconsinWatch.org From outdated and cautious estimates to a lack of monitoring by state agencies, it is difficult to say for certain how many immigrants without legal […] Hallie Caflin

Bobbie Krug, 86, loving wife and devoted mother, dies Early life and love story Born in London, KY, on October 5, 1938, to William and Thelma Sizemore, Bobbie Krug was a bright and spirited individual. At just 16, she enrolled at Georgetown College, demonstrating her drive and determination. While in her early years, Bobbie met John “Jack” Casper Krug, stationed at Fort Knox. Their […] Racine County Eye Staff